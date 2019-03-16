Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that he never availed the chief minister’s privileges during his 10-year tenure as Punjab chief minister nor does he want them now.

Speaking to the media on Saturday after appearing before an accountability court in Lahore, he said that he never took the chief minister’s salary nor did he use the official car. I paid for my official visits and medical treatment myself too, he said.

“I didn’t use a single rupee during my 10 years as chief minister,” he said. He also addressed the matter of his brother Nawaz Sharif’s health. He said Nawaz’s condition is serious but the government is taking matters very lightly. If God forbid something happens to Nawaz, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be responsible, he warned.

Shehbaz said the government is showing massive negligence in the matter of his treatment.

The Ashiyana Iqbal Housing scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases against Shehbaz and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz have been adjourned till March 27. Shehbaz and Hamza were supposed to be indicted in the cases on Saturday.

The cases could not be heard because the judge was not present. The case was adjourned by the magistrate.