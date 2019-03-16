Share:

LAHORE- The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday completed training of 39 general practitioners, nine pathologists and 13 laboratory technicians on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). These health professionals were also trained on the assessment and continuity of care of patients, management of medication, patient rights and education, infection control, continuous quality improvement, waste disposal, standard prescription writing and other subjects. Director Clinical Governance PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya addressed the inaugural sessions of the trainings, and briefed the professionals about the PHC working, especially development of the MSDS and training program.

Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif, and Deputy Directors (Trainings) Dr Basharat Javed, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Dr Imtiaz Ali provided training to the healthcare service providers.