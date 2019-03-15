Share:

The Larkana road, which starts from the standing point of Garhi Yasin Chok, Shikarpur, is potholed and in a miserable condition. A large number of vehicles use it daily, which leads to creation of heavy dust that may lead to respiratory diseases. The road has existed for several years, but still has not been properly constructed by any elected representatives.

Furthermore, residents of the area have submitted many applications regarding this issue, but no action has been taken by concerned authorities.

I request the Chief Minister and higher authorities to kindly resolve this issue at the earliest.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, March 2.