LAHORE- Three persons, including two children, sustained burns when fire broke out at a house in DHA Phase-VI, rescuers said on Friday. All the three injured were shifted to the Lahore General Hospital, an official said. The victims were identified as Abeeha, 3, Ayyan, 5, and Maria 17. It was not clear yet what caused the blaze. Firefighters said they believe the fire erupted in the kitchen and spread to the ground portion within no time. At least three firefighting units took part in the operation and managed to put out the fire after hectic efforts. Authorities were investigating the incident.