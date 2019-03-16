Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Saturday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the banking court's decision to transfer the mega money laundering case to Islamabad.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president and his sister along with their counsels filed a petition in the SHC challenging the banking court's order issued a day earlier.

In the petition, the former president and his sister upheld that the banking court's order to transfer the case is "illegal" and requested that it be declared null and void.

A banking court in Karachi on Friday ordered the transfer of the fake bank accounts and mega money laundering case to Islamabad. Following the order, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on March 20.