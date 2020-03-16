Share:

FAISALABAD - Third biggest and revenue generating city of Faisalabad is being deprived of basic civic amenities while dilapidated roads especially Canal Road, encroachments on footpath’s and dysfunctional traffic signals are further complicating the traffic related problems. President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan stated this while addressing the business community here. He said that Faisalabad was the third largest city of Pakistan.

“It was second in revenue generation”, he said and added that its inhabitants are also paying their tax liabilities but they are facing multiple civic problems. He said that the main road artery, the Canal Road, and other main roads are facing continues process of wear and tear and nobody is paying heed to these basic issues being faced by local residents.