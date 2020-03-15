Share:

LAHORE-The match between visiting Karachi Youth hockey team and Pakistan’s premier hockey nursery, Dar Hockey Academy, ended in a 2-2 draw here at the Johar Town Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Karachi Youth team was selected after a number of phases starting from open trials which saw 130 aspirants. Lahore is the last stop of the tour.

Having played 10 matches in Sargodha, Gojra and Faisalabad, the Karachi team appeared to be a well-knit side. The match began at a fast pace with both the teams displaying attacking game. Karachi Youth went ahead just before end of the first quarter to gain 1-0 lead. Adnan Ladoo capped a fast move with a good finish.

The to and fro pattern continued in the second quarter. Dar HA equalised the score at one-all through their first penalty corner converted by Waseem. However, the visitors soon restored the 2-1 advantage through another beautiful open play goal. A measured diagonal pass from the left of the circle was beautifully deflected in by diving Harris Naseer. It was the 13th goal of the leading scorer of the tour.

In the second half, Dar Hockey Academy appeared to be the better of the two sides. They equalised at 2-all for the second time with another penalty corner. A quick exchange at the top of the circle beat the onrushing defenders and Bilal Aslam calmly put it in. Dar Hockey Academy had quite a few chances, penalty corners as well as field, but failed to get the winner as the match ended at a 2-2 draw. The two sides meet again today (Monday).