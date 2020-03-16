Share:

PESHAWAR - Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) after sus­pension of all international flights as precaution­ary measures to prevent the spread of Corunavirus, Chief Operating Officer of the airport, Ubaid-ur-Rah­man Abbasi has said that modern auto scanners were installed at the airport for the screening of in­coming and outgoing passengers in domestic flights.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CEO informed that a helpline desk was set up at the airport’s entrance to provide information to pas­sengers from remote areas about flights, and the medical experts at the same entry gate will also monitor the screening of passengers, he added.

Earlier, he held a meeting with all concerned stakeholders including officials of Customs, FIA, Health, ASF, Immigration, and all airlines, regard­ing preventing and precautionary measures for combating the spread of coronavirus.

He also informed that recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Health Focal Person have advised to carry out spray in all the offices at the airport, the cargo area, lounges, halls, waiting places, wash rooms and cafeteria on daily basis. While the movements of surplus air­line staff at the airport and in lounges on a daily basis has been reduced in consultation with the airline’s station managers and the Airline Opera­tions Committee. Similarly, the passengers on do­mestic flights are also being screened regularly.

The Airport Security Force has been advised to allow only one person to accompany a passen­ger to the airport, he added. Obaid ur Rahman said the chairman of the Airline Operations Com­mittee has been briefed about the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of virus.