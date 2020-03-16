PESHAWAR - Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) after suspension of all international flights as precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Corunavirus, Chief Operating Officer of the airport, Ubaid-ur-Rahman Abbasi has said that modern auto scanners were installed at the airport for the screening of incoming and outgoing passengers in domestic flights.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CEO informed that a helpline desk was set up at the airport’s entrance to provide information to passengers from remote areas about flights, and the medical experts at the same entry gate will also monitor the screening of passengers, he added.
Earlier, he held a meeting with all concerned stakeholders including officials of Customs, FIA, Health, ASF, Immigration, and all airlines, regarding preventing and precautionary measures for combating the spread of coronavirus.
He also informed that recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Health Focal Person have advised to carry out spray in all the offices at the airport, the cargo area, lounges, halls, waiting places, wash rooms and cafeteria on daily basis. While the movements of surplus airline staff at the airport and in lounges on a daily basis has been reduced in consultation with the airline’s station managers and the Airline Operations Committee. Similarly, the passengers on domestic flights are also being screened regularly.
The Airport Security Force has been advised to allow only one person to accompany a passenger to the airport, he added. Obaid ur Rahman said the chairman of the Airline Operations Committee has been briefed about the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of virus.