KARACHI-Defending champions Quetta Gladiators crashed out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 despite crushing Karachi Kings by five wickets at National Stadium on Sunday in the 30th and last round-robin fixture of the tournament.

The Gladiators were set a modest 151-run target but their horrendous run rate meant they needed to get to that total in a mere 3.2 overs in order to prise away the last semi-final spot from the tight grip of Peshawar Zalmi. Their almost impossible mission had the worst possible start as their supremely out-of-form batsman Ahmed Shehzad failed yet again, getting out on just his second ball for a duck. But from that point on Shane Watson (66) and Khurram Manzoor (63) took over, forming a 118-run partnership. The duo was dismissed later but the damage they had done was enough to get their side a meaningless victory.

Earlier, a Karachi side that named a very strong batting line-up despite it being a dead rubber, struggled for inspiration and motivation, mustering up a modest 150-5. Sharjeel, the man of the match in the last game, was out for a duck in the first over while his partner Babar Azam was uncharacteristically lethargic in a 34-ball 32. Cameron Delport’s 62 and Chadwick Walton’s 26 helped the port city side stay competitive in a match they did not need to win.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Italy deaths near 3,000 with 475 in a day

  

Points Table

 TEAM                             M        W        L          PT     NRR

READ MORE: Palestine calls for int'l intervention to prevent Israeli annexation of West Bank

Multan Sultans         10        6         2          14     1.031

Karachi Kings            10        5         4          11     -0.19

Lahore Qalandars   10        5         5          10    -0.072

READ MORE: COVID-19: Pakistan leader's test clear after China tour

Peshawar Zalmi        10        4         5          9     -0.055

Quetta Gladiators   10        4         5          9     -0.722

Islamabad United      10        3         6          7      0.185

READ MORE: Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Waziristan, four soldiers martyred

 

 

Scorecard

READ MORE: JI defers protest drive against government due to Corona virus

 KARACHI KINGS:

Sharjeel Khan b Naseem Shah.. 0

Babar c Nawaz b Fawad.......... 32

READ MORE: NDMA to send 14-tonne ready-  to-eat meal for students in Wuhan

Iftikhar c Watson b Sohail......... 21

C Delport b Mohammad Hasnain 62

C Walton c Hasnain b Naseem 26

READ MORE: Turkey congratulates North Macedonia on NATO accession amidst Syria's 'Idlib crisis'

Mohammad Rizwan not out....... 0

Usama Mir not out...................... 1

EXTRAS: (lb 5, w 3).................... 8

READ MORE: Small-scale War between Nuclear-Armed India and Pakistan would Harm Global Food Supply: NASA Study

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 20 overs)...... 150

FOW: 1-0, 2-30, 3-72, 4-145, 5-147.

BOWLING: Naseem Shah 4-0-17-2, Sohail Khan 4-0-38-1, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-32-0, Fawad Ahmed 4-0-27-1, Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-31-1.

READ MORE: Pakistani, Indian troops exchange heavy firing across LoC

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

Ahmed Shehzad c Rizwan b Waqas    0

S Watson c Babar b Arshad Iqbal        66

READ MORE: Iran 'will continue to respond’ to Soleimani’s Murder as Iraqi Militia Rockets Rain Down on US Bases

Khurram c Usama Mir b Waqas 63

Sarfaraz c Walton b Ali Khan...... 2

Azam Khan not out................... 12

READ MORE: Coronavirus pandemic: Govt postpones all examinations till June 1

B Cutting c Walton b Arshad Iqbal        0

Mohammad Nawaz not out........ 8

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 2).................... 3

READ MORE: Azad Kashmir reports its first coronavirus case

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 16.2 overs)... 154

FOW: 1-0, 2-118, 3-121, 4-139, 5-139.

BOWLING: Waqas Maqsood 4-0-19-2, Ali Khan 3-0-36-1, Umer Khan 3-0-31-0, Arshad Iqbal 3.2-0-37-2, Usama Mir 3-0-30-0.

READ MORE: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visits PAF Air War College

TOSS: Karachi Kings

UMPIRES: Michael Gough, Rashid Riaz

TV UMPIRE: Ahsan Raza

READ MORE: P&D board presents Punjab Govt's plan for economic stabilisation amidst coronavirus spread

MATCH REFEREE: Roshan Mahanama

 