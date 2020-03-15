Share:

21 marriage halls sealed over violation

SARGODHA (APP): Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Sunday sealed 21 marriage Halls over the violation of COVID-19 precautionary measures codes. Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, the AC Sargodha Umer Daraz Gondal along with Police team has conducted raid at various marriage halls and sealed 21 of them over violation. The sealed marriage Halls included Noor Mahal, Golden Royal Garden, 6 AX Morque, Prime Castle, Golden Palm, Shahi Qilla, Silver Palm, Grand, Chopal Marqe, Chaar Minar marriage hall, Style In, Crown Palace, Iqbal Marriage Hall, Doha Marriage Hall, Sargodha Palace Marriage Hall, Crystal Marriage Hall, Al-Aziz Marriage Hall, Shahi Palace Marriage Hall, Royal Taj Marriage Hall, Koh e Noor Marriage Hall and Shenai Marriage Hall.

Faisalabad being deprived of basic civic amenities

FAISALABAD (Staff Reporter): Third biggest and revenue generating city of Faisalabad is being deprived of basic civic amenities while dilapidated roads especially Canal Road, encroachments on footpath’s and dysfunctional traffic signals are further complicating the traffic related problems. President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan stated this while addressing the business community here. He said that Faisalabad was the third largest city of Pakistan. “It was second in revenue generation”, he said and added that its inhabitants are also paying their tax liabilities but they are facing multiple civic problems. He said that the main road artery, the Canal Road, and other main roads are facing continues process of wear and tear and nobody is paying heed to these basic issues being faced by local residents.

Man died, three injured in roof collapse

SIALKOT (APP): A labourer was killed and three others injured when the roof of a workshop collapsed on them on Eimanabad Road here on Sunday. According to the Rescue 1122, the labourers were busy in work when the roof caved in, killing Imran Talib on the spot while Shabir, Tariq, and Salman received multiple wounds. The injured were shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Lightening kills one, seven injure

GUJRANWALA (APP): A man died and seven others sustained injuries as lightning struck near them near Kamoke in Gujranwala during wee hours on Sunday. According to rescue workers, the incident took place when the victims were returning home after night duty.

The body was handed over to heirs after autopsy and injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for the medical treatment.