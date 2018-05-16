Share:

PERTH:- Cameron Bancroft has been cleared to play club cricket in Western Australia while serving his ban for ball-tampering in South Africa, as he looks for redemption over a scandal that tarnished his name. The 25-year-old opening batsman was suspended for nine months from state and international cricket over a plot to try and alter the ball with sandpaper during the third Test in Cape Town in March. At an extraordinary meeting of the 16 WA Premier Cricket clubs to discuss the issue on Monday evening, Bancroft was granted special dispensation to turn out for his club side Willetton.–AFP