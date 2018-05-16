Share:

LAHORE - An appeal has been moved to the Lahore High Court seeking removal of former president Pervez Musharraf as head of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

Muhammad Afaq, a local lawyer, had moved the appeal against Pervez Musharraf saying that Pervez Musharraf could not be allowed to head a political party. He claimed that he was a disqualified person to hold such office.

Previously, a single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karimwas turned the petition holding that neither the petitioner was aggrieved person and nor did he approach the relevant forum for redressal of his grievances. The petitioner said Musharraf could not head a political party since he was disqualified to contest 2013 general election. The appellant said the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the former military dictator under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution and how a disqualified person could head a party. He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan recently ruled in ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s case that a disqualified person could not head a political party and the same ruling applies on Musharraf who has been heading a political party despite being disqualified. .