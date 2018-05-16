Share:

The Lahore High Court Tuesday sought record of the proceedings of national security meeting on petitions seeking action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under treason charges for his recent media statement on 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing the petitions moved by Pakistan Awami Tehreek General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Pakistan Zindabad Party’s chairman Advocate Aftab Virk.

The court asked the petitioners’ counsels to establish their stance if the Nawaz Sharif’s statement was of that intensity that it should be treated under the treason charges.

The petitioners’ lawyers said Nawaz Sharif gave ‘irresponsible’ statement and brought bad image to the country across the world and subsequently India was crying for action against Pakistan. They said Sharif’s statement benefited India and those who were against the homeland and equal to damaging the safety and the interests of state. They said apparently Sharif was guilty of high treason as well as offences punishable in terms of the Official Secret Act, 1923 for which he must be proceeded in accordance with law.

The petitioners plead that the statement of Nawaz Sharif amounted to commit treason against the country and he was liable to be proceeded against under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as sections 3 and 5 of Official Secret Act, 1923.

Elias Davidson wrote a book “The Betrayal of India” by Elias Davidsson about Mumbai attacks and claimed that it was India herself that staged the attacks with an objective to tell US and international community that India was a victim of Pakistan, said one petitioner. He said the writer also claimed that the attack was carried out only for Indian’s narrative just to blame Pakistan.

They prayed to the court order the ministry of interior to lodge a case against the former prime minister under Article 6 of the Constitution and prosecute him in terms of high treason.