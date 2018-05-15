Share:

Child labor is one of the most pressing concerns of this country which demands our prompt and serious attention. Numerous kids of school-going age are seen selling balloons, newspapers etc. on roads or providing a helping hand in workshops or small restaurants. They are kids who will always remain where they are, living from hand to mouth, if they do not attain education and aspire to be better things life. Imagine all the potential that is waiting to be tapped in these little workers but slowly going to waste. Not only should education be made easily available to such children but some part-time work should also be provided so that they can provide for their families while gaining education for a bright future.

MAHNOOR JANJUA,

Karachi, April 21.