PR KARACHI - Askari Life Assurance Company Limited has become a strategic partner of HRSG; a recognized innovative business solutions provider.

According to this alliance, Askari Life will provide essential group coverage to all HRSG employees, along with easy access to innovative savings and investment solutions.

The agreement was signed by Aamir Niazi, CEO, People and Business Advisory, HRSG and Jehanzeb Zafar, CEO, Askari Life Assurance Company Limited, at HRSG’s head office in Karachi.

Aamir Niazi shared the HRSG leadership views, “It is a privilege to partner with Askari Life, which is a part of a highly trusted and respected organization in Pakistan, The Army Welfare Trust. The aim is to offer world-class risk cover standards at affordable prices, enabling insurance access to those parts of society which have not been able to secure this cover over the last 72 years.”

Addressing on the occasion, Jehanzeb Zafar, CEO, Askari Life, said, “Askari Life is proud to be one of the leading insurance partners of HRSG. The teams have been working together to design best in class offerings for HRSG employees and partners.”

Askari Life Assurance Co. Ltd. comes from a legacy of distinction and integrity, with an experienced and highly trained team of financial advisors.

HRSG is a b2b firm that offers a variety of innovative business solutions.