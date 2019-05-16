Share:

KARACHI - After initially denying reports, the PPP on Wednesday confirmed that its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not be appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 17.

The party chairman has asked the NAB to extend date for his appearance at the accountability watchdog’s Islamabad headquarters in a case pertaining to Park Lane Estates (PVT) Limited.

NAB had asked the PPP Chairman to appear before NAB on May 17 in Park Lane Case.

This is not the first time that party Chairman is summoned at the NAB Headquarters instead he had appeared before along with his father and former President Asif Ali Zardari on March 20.

Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari jointly own the Park Lane Estate company, which is a Karachi-based real estate firm.

NAB had initiated an inquiry against them on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson of Bilawal, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, while rejecting reports that the party Chairman would not appear before NAB, said that such reports were unfounded and the media should uphold its reputation and report verified news instead of spreading rumours.

However, on Wednesday, Adviser to CM Sindh on Information Murtaza Wahab confirmed that party Chairman had written a letter in response to NAB summon and had asked to delay the hearing.

In the letter, Bilawal wrote he could not appear before the anti-graft body on May 17 owing to some crucial engagements.

Bilawal urged the NAB to set any date in the next week so that he could appear before the NAB.