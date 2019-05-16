Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has allocated a special grant of Rs200 million for the early reconstruction of 27km long main Zafarwal-Narowal Road.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah during a media talk at Zafarwal here on Wednesday. He said that the construction of the road would be started soon to provide better means of transportation to people.

POWER PILFERERS ARRESTED

Daska police registered separate cases against two power pilferers namely Khalid Mehmood and Rafiq, residents of Wadala Sindhuan and Satrah villages respectively. They were put behind bars.

DACOITS ON THE LOOSE

As many as six armed men stormed the house of a local landlord named Tayyab Mukhtar in Noonar-Narowal village. They held the entire family hostage and looted Rs0.5 million cash, 27 tola gold ornaments (worth Rs2 million), electronic appliances (worth Rs200,000), licensed arms and a motorcycle. The accused locked the family members into separate rooms and fled away with booty. Police were investigating.

Similarly, a gang of five dacoits looted Rs150,000 cash, mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint from the passengers of a van near Zafarwal at Sehr time. Police were investigating.

Three unknown armed dacoits snatched a motorcycle, mobile phones and thousands of rupees in cash at gunpoint from a Bogray village based trader Ansar Mehmood during a dacoity near a slaughter house in Daska.

Unknown thieves took away a motorcycle of a local street watchman Babar when he was performing his duties as watchman on Daska city’s congested Rustam Road locality late at the last night.

Two unknown armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and other valuables (worth lakhs of rupees) at gunpoint from village Verowala based Asif and his family during a dacoity incident at Daska city’s congested Mubeen Chowk locality by halting their carry box vehicle. Accused fled away after looting. Daska City police were investigating.

PAKISTANI YOUTH SHOT DEAD IN S AFRICA

An unknown suspect shot dead a Pakistani youth Mansur Ahmed at his shop in Pretoria City of South Africa.

Reportedly, Mansur Ahmed (32) had been living in Pretoria (South Africa) for the last nine years. He was alone at his shop when an unknown accused shot him dead and fled away.

According to Mansur Ahmed’s family, his dead body would soon be brought to Pakistan for burial in Umerkey village, Sambrial tehsil.