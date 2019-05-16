Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday accorded formal approval to e-transfer policy for teachers of the Punjab Schools Education Department.

A meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister at his office here.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that new policy would save time of the teachers besides ensuring transparency as every posting/transfer would be made purely on merit.

He said that teachers would also register their complaints in case of any problem and the service delivery would be improved with the new system.

The CM said that teachers would not have to visit the offices for transfer after the enforcement of e-transfer policy.

Usman Buzdar also directed that a comprehensive policy be devised for the posting of teachers in the schools of remote areas besides devising a feasible strategy for ensuring attendance of teachers in schools of Cholistan, Murree, Thal, tribal and other far-flung areas. Similarly, cleanliness arrangements around schools should be ensured.

The CM was given a briefing about e-transfer policy and the meeting was informed that certified data of teachers have been collected.

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Schools and other attended the meeting.

According to a handout, benevolent fund grants for the Punjab government employees have been increased and a notification has been issued by S&GAD department in this regard.

On the directions of CM Usman Buzdar, scholarships for the children of Punjab government employees have been enhanced. A sum of Rs20,000 stipend will be given for primary to secondary school students per annum and higher secondary students will be given Rs50,000 educational scholarship every year.

Similarly, more than three-time increase has been made in the marriage grant of officials’ children while the amount of marriage grant has been increased to Rs150,000.

The funeral grant has also been enhanced in case of death. In case of death of a government employee, the heirs will be given Rs50,000 funeral grant. Meanwhile, the monthly grant of widow has been increased from Rs5,000, Rs9,000 and Rs12,000 to Rs10,000, Rs15,000 and Rs20,000. The widow of government employee will be given monthly grant for life. The new rates of benevolent fund grants will be applicable from May 10 while the increase in marriage and funeral grant will be implemented after May 10.

As much as 117 such prisoners have been released from different jails after paying of their fines and diyat. An amount of Rs2.47 crore has been paid by the Baitul Maal and other welfare organisations and 26 prisoners will be released on 21 Ramazan after the payment of fine worth Rs.2.39 crore which will be paid by the Qarshi Foundation. Rs.19.77 lakh has been paid by Pakistan Baitul Maal for the release of 21 prisoners while Rs.19.77 lakh has been paid by different organizations for the release of 19 prisoners. Similarly, Sarwar Foundation has paid Rs.12.73 lakh for the release of 32 prisoners and Qarshi Foundation has paid Rs.2,14,51000 for the release of 45 prisoners.