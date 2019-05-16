Share:

FAISALABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has left his visit to Faisalabad incomplete due to mismanagement.

The chief minister wanted to visit Ramazan Bazaars in the district but the local administration due to the fear of hard queries from the general public and media, brought him to district house.

CM Buzdar just held meetings with industrialists, businessmen, government media and members of assemblies.

Later, he also visited Faisalabad industrial state development and Management Company in FCCI complex. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the government is fully trying to provide maximum facilities to general public besides making sure availability of all daily-use items on subsidized prices during Ramazan. The chief minister said that he would officially visit Faisalabad after Eid so that problems of local people could be resolved.

DRIVE ON TRAFFIC LAWS

AWARENESS SOON

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asif Zafar Cheema said that a comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched for awareness of citizen about traffic laws.

In introduction meeting with traffic staff here Wednesday, the CTO said that smooth flow of traffic should be top priority of the traffic wardens for providing relief to citizens of roads.

He directed the wardens to perform their duty with passion and dedication.

He also directed the DSPs of all traffic circles to monitor the traffic staff performance especially at iftar time.

CTO also inquired details of work from incharges of different branches including licensing branch, MTO, sports, uniform, welfare branch, ticketing, OSI, education unit etc.

Anti-dengue campaign

Anti-dengue campaign is in full swing in the district as teams are engaged in surveillance of different places on regularly basis. District Coordination on Dengue Control Dr Bilal Ahmed said here Wednesday that anti-dengue teams were busy with indoor and outdoor surveillance besides making chemical treatment at suspected places (if any) of dengue larva.