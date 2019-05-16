Share:

DUBLIN - Seamer Abu Jayed’s first five-wicket haul in only his second ODI coupled with fifties from Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh to a six-wicket win and kept Ireland winless in the tri-series. However, Bangladesh will be sweating over Shakib’s fitness after the allrounder had retired hurt during the chase with a suspected side strain.

Earlier, Ireland opener Paul Stirling put on a show, making 130 off 141 balls, and was well supported by his captain William Porterfield, who hit his first ODI fifty in more than a year, but their efforts went in vain as Bangladesh aced their chase.

Stirling’s eighth ODI century helped Ireland to 292 for 8 in 50 overs, a stern test for an experimental Bangladesh line-up. It was a competitive total but Bangladesh, who had won all three of their completed games in the series, cruised to the target.

Their cause was helped by a disappointing Irish attack which has toiled throughout the series and was again easily plundered. Tamim Iqbal (57) and Das put on 117 for the opening wicket while Shakib Al Hasan added 50 before retiring hurt. Wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim made a brisk 35 and Mahmudullah was unbeaten on the same score.

Irish paceman Boyd Rankin chalked up his 200th international wicket as he took 2-48 but it was another chastening day for his fellow bowlers.

Stirling made 130 off 141 balls as he played the role of the enforcer through the first Powerplay, controlled the scoring in the middle overs and then again went after the bowling at the death. The only man to resist Ireland was Abu Jayed, who took 5 for 58 in his second ODI.

Stirling, who was Jayed’s fourth wicket in the 47th over, was helped on the way by captain William Porterfield, whose 94 was his first half-century since March 2018. They added 174 in a record third-wicket stand for Ireland. It was a pivotal stand that took the home side to the above-average total.

Bangladesh also contributed to Ireland’s big score by dropping Stirling twice off successive balls at the start of the third-wicket stand. They had also picked Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain and Rubel Hossain to have a final look at their form and fitness before the World Cup, although Jayed stood out; he is the first Bangladesh pace bowler to take a five-for in ODIs since November 2015.

It was, however, Rubel who gave Bangladesh the first breakthrough, when he forced James McCollum to be caught at slip one ball after Stirling had slammed him for a huge six over long-on, in the fourth over.

Andrew Balbirnie struck four boundaries early in his innings, taking off from where he had finished during his 135 against West Indies in the previous game, but just when he had unfurled a beautiful shot off Abu Jayed, the seamer had him strangled down the leg side, Mushfiqur completing the grab. But replays were not conclusive, and Balbirnie looked distraught. But Stirling, who had struck two fours and two sixes till that point, didn’t let Bangladesh settle down as he reached a second consecutive fifty. Soon afterwards, he was dropped twice in consecutive balls too, on 57 and 58, when Sabbir Rahman, racing in from long-off, couldn’t hold on to an inside-out drive. Next ball, Mohammad Saifuddin dropped a sitter at point off Shakib.

Porterfield, going through his own demons, then took a liking to Shakib, as he struck him for a boundary in each of his next four overs. But it wasn’t until Stirling reached his century, in the 42nd over, did they go after Bangladesh’s bowling.

Porterfield cracked Mashrafe for two big sixes over midwicket, and a four through cover, in the 43rd over, before slapping Jayed straight down sweeper cover’s throat in the 45th over, six short of his century. Jayed had removed Kevin O’Brien earlier in the over, before getting Gary Wilson’s wicket to complete his five-wicket haul.

Saifuddin, having recovered from a slight back injury, took two wickets in the last over as Ireland couldn’t quite reach the 300-run mark, which would have given them a psychological boost. But the 98 runs the hosts picked up in the last ten overs would keep the momentum with them.

Scorecard

IRELAND:

P Stirling c Liton b Jayed 130

J McCollum c Liton b Rubel 5

A Balbirnie c Mushfiqur b Jayed 20

W Porterfield c Liton b Jayed 94

KO’Brien c Tamim b Jayed 3

M Adair hit wicket b Saifuddin 11

G Wilson c Shakib b Jayed 12

G Dockrell b Saifuddin 4

B McCarthy not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb6, w6) 12

TOTAL: (8 wkts; 50 overs) 292

FOW: 1-23, 2-59, 3-233, 4-263, 5-264, 6-287, 7-291, 8-292

BOWLING: Abu Jayed 9-0-58-5, Rubel Hossain 7-2-41-1, M Saifuddin 9-0-43-2, Mosaddek Hossain 8-0-32-0, Shakib Al Hasan 9-0-65-0, Mashrafe Mortaza 8-0-47-0

BANGLADESH:

Tamim Iqbal b Rankin 57

Liton Das b McCarthy 76

Shakib Al Hasan retired hurt 50

Mushfiqur Rahim c Wilson b Rankin 35

Mahmudullah not out 35

Mosaddek Hossain c Wilson b Adair 14

Sabbir Rahman not out 7

EXTRAS: (lb9, w11) 20

TOTAL: (4 wkts; 43 overs) 294

FOW: 1-117, 2-160, 3-224, 4-278

BOWLING: M Adair 10-0-52-1, B McCarthy 10-0-61-1, J Little 8-0-67-0, W Rankin 7-0-48-2, G Dockrell 8-0-57-0

TOSS: Ireland

UMPIRES: Richard Kettleborough, Roly Black

TV UMPIRE: Alan Neill

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad