ISLAMABAD : Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan was ready to cooperate with the government on the issues of registration and regulation of Madaris as they did not want confrontation with the government, Deputy Secretary General Wafaq–ul-Madaris Punjab Qazi Abdul Rashid said Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said in case of any complaint against any seminary, the government should approach Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia, Pakistan with proofs and we will be happy to take action against the seminary.

However, he said Wafaq would resist any unilateral move against any seminary. There would be no compromise on independence of seminaries, he added.

He urged the government to grant the status of education board to Wafaq-ul-Madaris. The curriculam of Dars-e-Nizami would be prepared by special committee of Wafaq-ul-Madaris committee. Government can prepare curriculum of other subjects to be included in seminary curricula.

He said 25,000 seminaries across the country have been affiliated with Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan. Wafaq-ul-Madaris has most foolproof examination system with over 2,000 examination centres. As many as 100,000 Huffaz per year were being prepared while 25,000 ulema and religious scholars were also being prepared in a year.