Islamabad - The former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has emerged as a forceful voice of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by proving to be an adept opposition leader. Whether it is a talk show appearance on a TV channel or communication on the social media, Marriyum has made her presence felt with her eloquence and persuasiveness in defending her party and criticising the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Political observers say Marriyum has managed to hold her own and has been able to take the political fight right behind the enemy lines by consistently giving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf a tough time with her scathing and incisive political retorts and jibes.

As the party spokesperson, Marriyum has ably handled the strategy of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to hold the government by its horns, political commentators and sources said.

Close aides of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif told The Nation that Marriyum Aurangzeb was appointed as the spokesperson and the information secretary of the party due to her performance and loyalty, and she has proved her credentials.

“Her tweets have been relevant. Her statements have been to the point, and she is in good books of the top leadership,” a senior PML-N leader said, citing observations by the Sharifs

He said together with Marriyum Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb was active to expose the government and the perennial u-turns taken by the ruling party

Last month, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif made a massive reshuffle in the PML-N. Marriyum Aurangzeb was retained as the secretary information and spokesperson of the party, a reiteration of her effectiveness as a pivotal party official.

Senior PML-N leader Abdul Qadir Baloch said Marriyum Aurangzeb belonged to a PML-N loyalist family. “She has been brought up in a family, loyal to the Sharif family. She is representing the party well as the spokesperson,” he said.

Speaking to The Nation, he said the party leadership supported Marriyum Aurangzeb as she confronts the government over ‘bad policies.’

Baloch said the government had done nothing in the first 9-10 months giving space to the opposition parties to criticise them.

PML-N lawmaker Romina Khurshid Alam said Marriyum Aurangzeb had the backing of the party leaders to ‘expose’ the government.

“She is an educated lady who has the talent to do her job. She speaks on issues in a forceful and convincing manner. She never uses abusive language,” the legislator told The Nation.

Alam said the opposition was united against the government’s failed policies. “Marriyum’s comments are crispy and to the point. She has a bright future,” she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb herself said the government has completely disappointed the people. “They have brought the price hike to new levels. Their failed IMF deal has put the dollar rate at the highest level in history,” she said.

The PML-N spokesperson said her party was against opposition for the sake of opposition. “We are doing politics of principles,” she said.