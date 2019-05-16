Share:

SIALKOT - A minor girl foiled the attempt of her rape by raising alarm in Bharokey, Daska City here on Wednesday. According to the FIR, accused Rehmat took his neighbours’ six years old daughter Fiza to his drawing room, where he tied her up with ropes and tried to rape her. But she raised alarm. Some people gathered there after listening to her hue and cry. On this, accused Rehmat fled away.

On the report of victim Fiza’s father Waris Ali, a labourer by profession, Daska City police registered a case against the accused Rehmat under sections 376 and 511 of PPC. Local senior police officials said that investigation into the incident was underway.