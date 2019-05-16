Share:

ISLAMABAD - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at Prime Minister Office on Wednesday. According to an official press statement, security issues were discussed during the meeting.

The Army Chief briefed the Prime Minister on overall security situation in the country and borders as well as regional security environment.

According to the informed sources, the COAS reiterated resolve of Pakistan Army to continue efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.

The Army Chief also gave rundown on the recent terrorist attacks including the one at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar in which security forces had foiled the attack.

The Army Chief also briefed the Prime Minister on fencing of border between Pakistan and Iran.