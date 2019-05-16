Share:

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly secretariat demanding creation of Bahawalpur province. The resolution submitted by PML-N’s Hina Pervez Butt stated that if government was serious about forming South Punjab province then it should also accept Bahawalpur province. The resolution also stated that the new provinces will help in distribution of resources. It’s now duty of the incumbent government to fulfill its promise of making new provinces as it has come into power, it added.