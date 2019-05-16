Share:

QUETTA : At least six people died while 13 others including women and children sustained injuries as driver of a passenger bus lost control and hit two other buses parked on National Highway near Naach area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, two passengers buses carrying commuters were parked beside National Highway at Naach area due to rain when third speedy passenger coach hit them. The reason of accident was reported to be rain.

As a result, six commuters died on the spot while 13 others including women and children received injuries.

Levies forces on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to district headquarters hospital and Wadh’s hospital where two of the injured victims are stated to be in serious condition.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove alongwith Adviser for Education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri and Adviser for Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in accident of buses near Naach area of Khuzdar in their separate statements issued here.

Home Minister Ziullah Longove directed Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar and Health Department to facilitate the injured in hospital during treatment.

After the incident, emergency was declared in Khuzdar and Wadh hospitals on direction of Home Minister Ziaullah Langove.