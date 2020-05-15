Share:

Rawalpindi-Two men including a drug addict committed suicide in limits of police stations Waris Khan and Saddar Bairooni.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy. Police mentioned the occurrence of incidents in daily crime register and began investigation.

According to details, a 32-year-old man namely Dilshad self-immolated in a house located near Noshahi Mosque on Jahangir Road. The deceased was a drug addict. The dead body was moved to hospital for post-mortem.

They also told that another 80-year-old man namely Ghulam Haider ended his life by hanging himself with a tree in Subhan Colony at Girja Road. The dead body was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 for autopsy. The deceased was mentally retarted.

On the other hand, Rawat police have registered a murder case against unknown killers of a waiter after almost 8 months and begun investigation.

According to details, Manzoor Shah, resident of Vehari, appeared before Police Station (PS) Rawat officials and lodged a complaint that his son namely Hamid Shah was serving as waiter in Desi Foods at Bahria Town and was residing in a plaza. He said he was informed by phone on 19/09/2019that his son committed suicide by wrapping electricity wire around his neck. He said he came to know that his son did not commit suicide but was murdered in flat number 204 of Malik Arcade in Bahria Town.

He suspected that an AC technician and other tenants of Room 204 including security guards were well aware about the incident and they should be grilled. He asked police to register case against killers of his son. Police lodged a murder case against unknown killers and began investigation.