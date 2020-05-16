Share:

Bahawalpur - As per the directives of the Punjab Government, the Department of Higher Education, various activities have been started in connection with the anti-dengue campaign at Islamia University Bahawalpur.

On the direction of Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob Vice Chancellor, State Care, Medical and Health Care, Hall Council, Farm Management and Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences have initiated in this regard.

Arrangements are being made for cleaning and spraying in all teaching and administrative departments, hostels and colonies. All places where water can stand are being closed.

Water containers and water tanks etc. are being covered.

Special instructions have been issued to prevent the spread of water from room coolers, air conditioners and refrigerators.

Sweepers have been instructed not to allow water to collect in case of rains, to clean the roofs and to dispose of garbage. Drainage from drain pipes in washrooms and kitchens. Should be stopped and the pots should be kept clean. All possible dengue breeding grounds are being monitored regularly.

The Directorate of Press Media and Publications and the Directorate of Alumni and Senior Tutor Offices will conduct online seminars in this regard and informational posters will be displayed.