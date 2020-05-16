Share:

ISLAMABAD-Coke Studio announces the release of “Asma-Ul-Husna,” the 99 attributes of Allah, recited by Atif Aslam. The three and a half minute track is produced by Zulfiqar “Xulfi” Jabbar Khan, while the video is directed by Asim Raza. Inscribed into the cultural memory of Pakistan, “Asma-Ul-Husna” has taken different colours worldwide, profoundly impacting audiences with its verses. Coke Studio’s version manifests a multilayer soundscape, beginning with the actual sounds of black hole collision, followed by the echoes of “Allah” from the iconic Azaan of Makkah. The recitation borrows 24 voices from across the country to build a large vocal acapella personality and to further enhance the grandeur of the acapella, Melvin Arthur, a virtuoso musician from Quetta Pakistan, worked on crafting the choir arrangement using vocals from around the world. The track also demonstrates a unique arrangement of duffs as their grand ensemble reverberates in a large space.

The whole composition finally comes together seamlessly in the vocals of Atif Aslam reciting the powerful verses. Indeed, the release comes at an unprecedented time of crisis with the whole world gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fear, anxiety and uncertainty it has brought with it. Pakistan’s frontline workers, from doctors, nurses, security personnel, and janitorial staff continuously risk their lives to help serve those affected.