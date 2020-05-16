Share:

LAHORE - THree persons including a policeman accused of torturing and rupturing one eye of a youth fled from the court premises as Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed their bail petitions on Friday.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by policeman Faizan, his brother Nauman and father Faqir Hussain. The defence counsel argued before the court that Hadyara police had registered a case against his clients over injuring a youth, Safian, with a knife. He pleaded with the court for granting benefit of bail to them.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail, saying that the victim suffered wounds on an eye, chest and other parts after he was attacked by the accused with a knife. He submitted that the victim lost an eye due to excessive bleeding.

The court , after hearing arguments of parties, dismissed the bail petitions. After dismissal of bail petitions, the accused immediately left the courtroom and managed to flee from court premises.