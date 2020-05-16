Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that keeping in mind the current pace of corona virus cases in the county, the situation in hospitals would remain under control for at least next six weeks.

“The government’s decisions of maintaining balance between controlling corona virus and easing lockdown has proved effective as we are not expecting any such situation in which hospital system could go out of control,” he said while addressing a televised press briefing led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asad Umar, who is also chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on corona virus, said the media has played effective role in creating awareness among the masses about the virus.“Media is creating continuous and effective awareness and educating he people how the virus could be controlled,” he added. However he said the media should also raise voices of the impoverished people who were facing financial crisis due to lockdown imposed in the country.