LAHORE - A number of political personalities of Taunsa and DG Khan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in DG Khan, on Friday, and announced to join the PTI while expressing their complete confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief minister.

Chief of Khethran Sardar Hafiz Aurangzeb Khan Khethran announced to join the PTI along with his clan. Similarly, former PML (N) MPA Mumtaz Khan Bhutto Qaisrani, former Vice Chairman District Council Javed Iqbal Qaisrani and former members and chairmen of District Council also announced to join the PTI.

Sardar Hafiz Aurangzeb Khan Khethran praised the political services of chief minister Punjab. Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak, MPA welcomed Khethran tribe, Qaisrani clan and former district council members to PTI adding that party was being strengthened due to political and public-friendly services of chief minister Punjab. Javed Iqbal Qaisrani said that one should learn about the “intrinsic art of friendship” from Usman Buzdar.

Usman Buzdar said that he represented every backward area of the province adding that politics had been purged of the corrupt elements and no one could point its finger about it anymore. Culture in Punjab had been changed and now no one approached the administration for undue favours, he maintained. The CM asserted that he toured 18 districts to review anti-coronavirus arrangements and he was also the first chief minister to visit a backward tehsil like WoHuwa. “I am the voice of the backward areas in Lahore and I want to solve every problem facing the people,” he emphasised. “I do work according to the available resources and it is my mission to lift the backward areas at par with the developed cities,” the CM concluded. State Minister Zartaj Gul, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, assembly members, Ahmed Ali Dreshak, Shaheena Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Mohyuddin Khosa, party leaders Sardar Abdul Qadir Khosa, Sardar Jaffar Khan Buzdar and others were presents on this occasion.

CM VISITS DISTRICT POLICE LINES DG KHAN

While paying tribute to the police officials performing frontline duties against coronavirus pandemic, CM Usman Buzdar Friday said they were diligently performing in this hour of trial.

He expressed these views. while talking to the police officials during a visit to district police lines in DG Khan. The CM said the government fully appreciated the important role being played by the police and disclosed that in-principle approval of Police Shuhada Package had been given on the pattern of health professionals working against coronavirus.

The families of police officials sacrificing their lives while performing duties in coronavirus pandemic would not be left alone and their heirs would be accommodated under Shuhada Package, he said.

He said that all the necessary resources were being provided to the police for the protection of life and property of the people. He told that new buildings of 41 police stations were being constructed and permission was also granted for phase-wise recruitment against 10 thousand police posts along with procurement of vehicles. He revealed that executive allowance had been approved along with the restoration of frozen police allowance. “I inspect police stations to know about different problems during field visits and try to solve them as well. The police should treat the people gently to reward my efforts,” he stressed. The chief minister also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda and offered fateha.

State Minister Zartaj Gul, Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, assembly members Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Mohyuddin Khosa and others were also present.