ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Japan yesterday vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation as top diplomats discussed Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
“Underscoring that the Pandemic was the gravest challenge to confront humanity this century, the Foreign Minister offered condolences over loss of precious lives, and commended the effective measures being taken by Japan to contain the outbreak,” said a foreign ministry statement.
The foreign minister, it says, thanked Japan for its assistance to Pakistan to combat the pandemic, as well as in dealing with the desert locust attack. While conveying his confidence that Pakistanis in Japan will be looked after, he assured Foreign Minister Motegi of all possible facilitation of Japanese nationals in Pakistan.
The two ministers exchanged views about the socio-economic ramifications of the pandemic. Highlighting that the developing countries had to fight on two fronts -- containing the virus, and staving off starvation -- the foreign minister briefed Motegi about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries.
Touching upon the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign minister highlighted that human rights violations were continuing unabated and concerns had intensified about spread of the infection due to restrictions on information dissemination and unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies.
“There were also concerns about demonization of Indian Muslims in the context of Covid-19 and growing Islamophobia,” the foreign ministry statement said.
It added: “the both foreign Ministers expressed commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations. It was agreed to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic relations in 2022 in a befitting manner.”
Separately, a Japanese embassy statement said Foreign Ministers Qureshi held a telephone talk to exchange views on future prospect of Japan-Pakistan relationship amid the global spread of novel coronavirus diseases with FM Motegi Toshimitsu.
At the outset, Foreign Minister Motegi expressed his gratitude for the support from the Government of Pakistan to repatriate Japanese nationals residing in Pakistan in mid-April.
Foreign Minister Motegi requested continued cooperation for ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals in Pakistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi explained the novel coronavirus disease situation in Pakistan as well as efforts by the Government of Pakistan.
In addition, Foreign Minister Qureshi showed his appreciation for Foreign Minister Motegi’s explanation of Japan’s support for Pakistan related to COVID-19. The two Ministers shared the importance of cooperation within the international community against the global spread of COVID-19, and confirmed that the two ministers will continue to promote bilateral cooperation.
Furthermore, Foreign Minister Motegi showed his intention to advance various bilateral dialogues and people-to-people exchanges, once COVID-19 situation calms down.