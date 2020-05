Share:

MARDAN - Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the last Ashra of Ramazan and during the Eid-ul-Fitr in order to foil any terror bid in the district.

In this connection, a special crime and security meeting was held at the DPO office here yesterday. DPO Sajjad Khan chaired the meeting.

According to the security, special duties would be assigned to police personnel who would ensure secu­rity of mosques, shopping malls and bazaars