ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,008.33 points as compared to 33,804.90 points on the last working day, with positive change of 203.43 points (0.60%).

A total of 213,284,578 shares were traded compared to the trade 240,208,647 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.213 billion as compared to Rs6.159 billion during last trading day.

As many as 339 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 180 recorded gain and 146 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 14,800,500 shares and price per share of Rs14.83, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 12,218,500 with price per share of Rs2.96 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 9,876,000 and price per share of Rs26.67.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs499 per share, closing at Rs9599, Nestle PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs342.5 per share, closing at Rs6690.

The Pak TobaccoXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs44.83 per share, closing at Rs1600.17, whereas prices of Indus Dyeing decreased by Rs37 per share closing at Rs491.