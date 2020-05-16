Share:

HYDERABAD - Two more patients including a woman have been died of COVID-19 here in Civil hospital during last 24 hours taking total number of deaths caused by coronavirus to 19 in Hyderabad.

The hospital sources informed that a woman named Saeeda, resident of New Saeedabad lost her life due to coronavrius.

Another patient named Din Muhammad resident of Latifabad, has also lost his life due to COVID-19 here at civil hospital.

Both the patients were in a critical condition and could not survive, the hospital officials said.

The burials of the deceased persons were carried out as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in local graveyards under supervision of the district administration.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that he had been feeling

symptoms of coronavirus for two days before testing positive for coronavirus. He appealed to the people to pray for his speedy recovery from the coronavirus, according to a news release on Friday. The minister has quarantined himself at his home.

Hyderabad records 11 positivie cases of COVID-19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 559 as 11 new cases had been reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours. According to Sindh Health Department data received here on Friday, out of 559 confirmed coronavirus cases, ,more than 254 affected persons had so far been recovered while 202 were still active patients.

The provincial health department officials informed that majority of active patients were under isolation at their residences while rest of them were admitted in COVID-19 Isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of total 559 confirmed cases, more than 254 recovered persons had been discharged from Isolation wards while 19 patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said.

Minister expresses concern over rise in local COVID-19 cases

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Friday said that it was a matter of concern that the number of local transmission of coronavirus was increasing alarmingly and in current situation govt could not take the risk of opening hotels and restaurants.

He said this while participating in a video link meeting on the situation of coronavirus under National Command and Operations Centre, said a news release.

The meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Industries and Commerce Hamad Azhar, while

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo represented Sindh province. Secretary Industries and Commerce Sindh Abdul Nasim ul Ghani Sehto also attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that shopping malls should be opened as per SOPs.

“We must be very careful to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” he added.

He expressed that in the current situation, hotels, restaurants could not be opened while the automobile industry could be opened under SOPs. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that there was a need to provide employment opportunities while giving priority to human lives. He said that there was a need to change the lifestyle due to coronavirus. He said that Sindh Government was cooperating with the Federal Government for the betterment of the people at all levels adding that coronavirus could only be defeated together.

The provincial minister for Industries and commerce said that the Sindh government had given permission to open and run certain industries under SOPs. Strict action would be taken against violation of SOPs. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the business community should follow the SOPs themselves and also got their staff and customers to follow the SOPs.