FAISALABAD – The arrangements have been completed to conduct the Faisalabad Gold Kabaddi Tournament 2018 in a befitting manner here at the Government Technical High School ground today (Friday). Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony and witnessed the enthralling and excited encounters of traditional game kabaddi. As many as 12 teams of different clubs comprising players in 80-kg weight category will participate in the tournament, which is being organised by the Divisional Kabaddi Association. The winning team will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 60,000, runner-up will get Rs 40,000 and the third position-holders Rs 20,000.

All matches will be played on knock-out basis, said secretary organising committee, Tayyab Gilani here on Thursday.–APP