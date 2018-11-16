Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan team preparing for the forthcoming Hockey World Cup called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here at the Governor’s House on Thursday.

They were accompanied by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar. Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar said: “Hockey is Pakistan’s national game and has brought great laurels to the nation in the past. We all want to see the revival of the game in the country.”

He wished the World Cup-bound team best of luck and urged the players to exhibit a fine day of skills to live up to the expectations. “The way you boys are training for the World Cup, I am hopeful that you will put up a good show in India,” said the governor.

The PHF president highlighted the steps being taken by the Federation for revival and development of the national game. “The PHF is taking every measure to put hockey back on the road to success and regain the lost glory.” He said players are working hard and determined to give good performance in the World Cup in India. The governor was presented with a hockey stick and a shirt, signed by the Pakistan’s winning squad of the Asian Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) hosted a reception in the honour of Pakistan’s World Cup bound team, here on Wednesday night at a local hotel. The team is in the final stages of preparation for the World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar starting from Nov 28. PHA president Khawar Anwar Khawaja, who is also Grays of Cambridge CEO and Sialkot Airport Chairman, wished the team all the success for the World Cup.

“Pakistan’s recent victory in the Asian Champions Trophy has raised hopes of the entire nation,” he said and added that “Pakistan had a glittering past in the international hockey and our team won all the grand titles across the globe.”

Also present on the occasion were former hockey stalwarts Islahuddin, Akhtar Rasool, Tauqeer Dar and Tahir Zaman as well as President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Lt Col (rtd) Asif Khokhar, and Executive Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Rai Usman. Khawar Anwar Khawaja was presented a hockey stick and a shirt, signed by the Pakistan’s winning squad of the Asian Champions Trophy.