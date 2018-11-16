Share:

LAHORE - The 76th Executive Committee meeting of SAARC Chamber concluded in Chennai India with an unanimous decision to convene the 78th Executive Committee meeting in Islamabad at the occasion of inauguration of SAARC CCI at headquarters. It was also agreed that Women Entrepreneurship Awards-2019 would be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka in March, 2019, says a press release issued by SAARC CCi here Thursday. The meeting was held with President SAARC CCI Ruwan Edirisinghe in the chair which was organized by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The SAARC Chamber is an apex business organization of SAARC dedicated to promote regional economic integration through creating strong business linkages among the entrepreneurs of the of South Asia. The house finalized the 77th Executive Committee and General Assembly meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal, along SAARC Investment Forum and SAARC Trade Fair in February 2019.

SAARC CCI head invited members to block the dates to ensure participation in SAARC CCI headquarter building inauguration. He also invited members to join him to lead a business delegation to participate in 32nd CACCI meeting scheduled on 23rd to 24th November, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Dr Sunil Motiwaal, CEO, SAARC Development Fund also graced the occasion and made a video presentation and initiated dialogue to equip SAARC CCI members with co-financing funding mechanism of SDF.

On the sidelines, of the meeting, SAARC CCI had organized a seminar titled “Resilient South Asia: Regional Agenda for Climate Change Cooperation” in partnership with Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF).

The seminar aimed on the way forward for the private sector to streamline strategies based on innovation and entrepreneurship as the key drivers to address the larger challenges of climate change.

Ms Hina Saeed, Secretary General SAARC CCI, and Vinod Juneja, President SAARC CCI (India), welcomed the participants from SAARC member states. President SAARC CCI in the inaugural session highlighted the role of private sector in combating adverse impact of climate change in South Asia.