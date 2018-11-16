Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan led a delegation of PTI lawmakers from Sargodha to a meeting with Governor Ch Sarwar Thursday.

The visiting team comprises MPA Faisal Farooq Cheema, District President Ansar Iqbal Haral, Regional President Attaullah Khan Shadikhel and Usama Maila. The governor said the government is taking realistic and reform based measures for the provision of social justice to people and to improve the financial condition of the country. He said that work is being carried out for the development of Sargodha under the 100-day plan and all the local public representatives are struggling day and night to achieve the development goals.

The delegates praised the governor, saying that team members of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar they will complete the mission of progressive Punjab.