FARAH: Up to 40 police personnel have been killed as Taliban militants stormed a police base in Afghanistan's western Farah province. An official, on the condition of anonymity, said the Taliban attacked a police base in Bala Blok district at 09:00 pm local time Wednesday, which lasted for several hours. The official also admitted that the militants attacked police checkpoints in Khak-e-Safid and Pushtrod districts on the same night, inflicting casualties to the police personnel.– Xinhua