Share:

LAHORE-TV and Film star Hamza Ali Abbasihas decided to quit from acting and spread the message of Islam.

He had previously posted on Twitter that by the end of October he was going to make an important announcement, after which several people had speculated that he was going to leave.

The actor announced his decision to quit acting by sharing a detailed video message on social media, saying his decision is based on 10 years of research.

Abbasi recounted his path to religion in his message, telling his admirers that he is going to try to shape his life according to Islam.

“I’m very grateful for all love I’ve received from people,” said the actor.” But I’ve been thinking about my purpose in life a lot.”

“I will use all mediums–social media and TV to talk about God,” he said.

“I will make films and dramas to give the message of God,” he said, adding that there will be no “inappropriate elements” in them.

“I’m moving away from acting is not because it’s haraam in Islam but it’s a completely different subject matter. I’m leaving to act because the kind of work I want to do now doesn’t happen very often. I don’t want people to ask me about my films or projects when I’m going to talk about God.”

Hamza said he wants to succeed on the Day of Judgement rather than in his acting career.