ISLAMABAD - Top Indian tennis coach Birbal Wadhera expressed his shock on the sad demise of former president Pakistan Tennis Federation Senator Dilawar Abbas and lauded his contributions towards promotion of tennis across Asia.

Talking to The Nation, Birbal said, “Dilawar Abbas was great human being and he always supported me. He invited me first in 2004 and then last time, I visited Pakistan as a coach in 2011 and trained Pakistani top players along with junior players. Trust me, I feel like I had lost my father once again. He was a living legend and his passion for tennis was simply incredible. “Senator Dilawar will be missed by everyone.

He had strong and cordial relations with Indian Tennis Federation. I feel it’s a personal loss for me as well. I extend my heartfelt condolences to not only Senator Dilawar Abbas family and Pakistan Tennis Federation but also to the tennis world,” he added.