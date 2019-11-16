Share:

LAHORE - The Plan B of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) plan B has been challenged in the Lahore High Court through a constitutional petition. The petitioner has named the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the federal government as the respondents. The petition says the JUI-F chief directed the workers to block the roads that is a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution of Pakistan. It further says it is the responsibility of the government to protect the rights of the people. The petitioner submitted that the JUI-F’s plan B be stopped by declaring it ‘unconstitutional’. The petition came as the JUI-F has called off its protest sit-in in the federal capital by announcing its Plan B to hold protests against the government across the country. They demand immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and then early general elections. Earlier, a petition was filed against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) ‘Azadi March’. The petitioner had taken the plea that the constitutional government could not be removed before completion of its five-year term.