Share:

Islamabad - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed country’s security situation with Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

“Security situation of the country including situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the western border and internal security issues were discussed,” said a statement issued by the PM office.

It further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed Pakistan Army’s efforts in defending the borders while also ensuring internal security and facilitating ongoing socio-economic development.

The Indian Occupied Kashmir has been under lockdown since August 5 when New Delhi revoked autonomous status of the region.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday maintained that it was because of efforts of the security forces that now socio-economic development phase was in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the Army Chief made these remarks during his visit to the Headquarters of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North).

The COAS laid floral wreath on Shuhada monument. He also visited Frontier Corps Museum and Fort Gallery which has been opened for public.

While talking to the officers and jawans of Frontier Corps, General Bajwa lauded their contributions for bringing stability in the province including erstwhile FATA.

The Army Chief paid rich tributes to the shuhada and their families who made great sacrifices for the sake of the motherland. General Bajwa maintained that it was because of efforts of the security forces that now socio-economic development phase was in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability.

Commander Peshawar Corps accompanied the Army Chief during the visit, according to the ISPR press release.