LAHORE - Prof Tahir Shamsi, head of the National Institute of Blood Disease & Bone Marrow Transplantation in Karachi, on Friday examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the High Dependency Unit set up at his Jati Umra residence. Dr Shamsi, who assisted Special Medical Board in treatment of ex-PM at Services Hospital, decided to repeat medical tests for assessing his (Nawaz) health condition. After physical examination, Dr Shamsi revised dozes of different medicines. He will examine Nawaz Sharif on Saturday (today) again. As per Dr Adnan Khan, condition of the ex-PM was critical and needed immediate attention.