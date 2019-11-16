Share:

QUETTA - At least three security forces personnel martyred and five others sustained injuries in a bomb blast at Kuchlak Bypass, 25 km away from provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, the bomb blast was occurred when a vehicle of security force was crossing the Bypass of Kuchlak area, as a result, three security personnel embraced martyrdom and five others suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the martyred were identified as Hawaldar Zakir, Hawaldar Fareed Ahmed and Maula Bakhsh. The injured included Muhammad Azam, Rashid, Shair Azam, Nadeem and Dawood.

According to initial report, unknown suspects had attached eight to nine kg explosive material with a motorbike and parked it at Kuchlak Bypass for targeting security forces which went off as the vehicle of security forces personnel was passing through the area.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the area. Further investigation was underway.

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Longove strongly condemned the attack on security forces and expressed his deep sorrow over death of security forces personnel and prayed for early recovery of the injured of the blast.

The minister also directed concerned officials to take all possible measures to arrest those elements who were involved in targeting of innocent people through terror activities.