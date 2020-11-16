Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 407 coronavirus cases were reported in Faisalabad from Oct 1 till date. Out of them, 164 patients recovered, four died and remaining were under treatment. A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday that the second wave of corona pandemic was witnessed in the district. Therefore, people should adopt preventive measures for their safety. He said that the government had already issued corona related SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures], whereas all available resources were also being utilised to save people from corona.