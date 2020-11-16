Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that India was hatching conspiracies to damage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it (India) wished economic instability in Pakistan.

While holding press conference at residence of PTI leader Qurban Fatima here, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated, “we have to foil nefarious designs of India by maintaining unity in our ranks.” He, however, added that the whole nation was united against enemies’ evil intentions. The enemy is planning to create law and order insecurity in our country, stated Qureshi.

Foreign Minister said India established terrorists training camps. It was spending Rs 80 billion to damage CPEC, he added.

We have reports that India could resort to terrorism in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. India is constantly violating UN charter, Geneva Convention and UN Security Council Resolution- 1373 (2001). Qureshi thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi for highlighting Indian state sponsored terrorism in their Tweets.

Responding to a question on any chance of atomic war between Pakistan and India, Foreign Minister observed that India was well aware of Pakistan’s capabilities. He, however, urged the world to take notice of circumstances in the region. Foreign Minister reiterated that Pakistan would continue to put evidences of India’s state sponsored terrorism before the world at different forums. About Afghanistan peace process, he stated that peace in Afghanistan was linked to peace in Pakistan and vice versa.

To another question, Qureshi stated that Pakistan did not make any delay in presenting evidences of Indian sponsored terrorism at international forums. Pakistan had also discussed evidences at diplomatic level. He, however, added that Pakistan had irrefutable evidences about involvement of India in terrorism activities. About PDM public meetings, Qureshi stated, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should demonstrate responsibility as India was trying to create unrest in the country. It is duty of government to manage security of people as well as political leaders. However, opposition should also understand conspiracies of enemy. He hinted, earlier the opposition was demanding immediate lockdown and strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs. Now, the second wave of dangerous coronavirus resurfaced and the opposition should perform responsible role. Masses should not take coronavirus lightly, he advised.

Terming the opposition’s rhetoric of ending the incumbent government by January as merely a wish, Qureshi said that opposition was in state of confusion. Sometime, it criticised Establishment and sometime, it sought relief from it. The parties in PDM had no unanimous stance, he added. Upon Karachi incident, one political party expressed satisfaction while the other party showed dissatisfaction. Similarly, many in PML N did not agree with narrative of their leadership, stated Qureshi.

About Opposition allegation of pre-poll rigging in GB, Qureshi stated, they had sought suggestions from Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in two different sessions, for ensuring GB elections process highly transparent but they did not respond. Qureshi added that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was in complete favour of transparent elections and maintaining people’s confidence in elections process. The secretaries of different departments in South Punjab Secretariat are fully empowered as rules of business were amended. Now, they make decisions locally. However, the government is ready to extend every possible assistance in case any need arises.

To another question about US President Elect Joe Biden, Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that US President-elect had complete understanding of foreign affairs of South Asia especially Pakistan, India and Afghanistan. However, Pakistan will continue to convey its point effectively before new administration of USA.

About inflation, Qureshi remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no soft corner for any mafia. To minimise inflation is top priority of the incumbent government. Qureshi stated that there was no shortage of wheat in the country. Food Department in Punjab, KPK and Sindh had enhanced release quota. Similarly, wheat import process would be completed by January.

Qureshi also remarked that inflation was also observed across the world. Economic recession, due to coronavirus, severely hit the world. Many governments at international level mishandled economies during COVID 19 situation.

The incumbent government also announced support price and subsidy for wheat. Similarly, crushing season of sugarcane commenced and it would lower prices remarkably, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that he would not give any NRO to corrupt elements, said Qureshi. About Nawaz Sharif’s return, Qureshi stated that incumbent government wrote letter to British Government. British Home Secretary was reviewing it. Besides, Pakistan government also discussed the matter with British High Commissioner in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif is healthy now. Legally and morally, he should come back.

About LoC situation, Foreign Minister stated that India was violating LoC and targeting civilians. India also damaged confidence building measures at LoC. Pakistan had never attacked at innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan always expressed sympathies with innocent Kashmiris. He, however stated that Pakistan retaliated against Indian military posts only.