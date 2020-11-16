Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said people threw in dustbin the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Nawaz Sharif and voted in favour of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) in the election of Gilgit Baltistan awarding the party a majority.

Addressing a press conference here, he said people and candidates in Gilgit Baltistan took part in elections and the democratic process and some candidates won and some lost.

This time those persons lost elections who were campaigning in Gilgit Baltistan for a month and were on nerves of people, he added.

The minister said opposition claimed that the elections will be a referendum but the people rejected it in the polls.

The people of Gilgit Baltistan voted with a democratic mindset and chose their progress, prosperity, development and bright future, he added.

The minister said the senior most leadership of opposition campaigned for the elections but they did not have moral reason to tell on which basis they wanted vote of people.

Both parties in their ten year tenures did nothing for the people in the sectors of education, health and industry and only paid lip service, he said adding the media fully covered the election campaign with their cameras and teams.

The minister said the opposition was talking about rigging before and after the election.

Opposition was changing its narrative and now it was being said that people of Gilgit Baltistan always go with the federal government.